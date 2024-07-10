Swede Night Out at Salina CC

Bethany College is pleased to announce the upcoming event, “Swede Night Out,” scheduled for August 23rd from 6-8pm at the Salina Country Club.

The evening promises to be a celebration of the Bethany community, with all funds raised going to support student scholarships at the college. The event will feature both live and silent auctions showcasing a variety of items and experiences, including: naming the dorm currently known as ‘New Hall’ for a year, tickets to KU v. NC at Allen Fieldhouse, custom Bethany items from local artisans and craftsmen, VIP experiences, baskets curated from local businesses, and many more!

Attendees can anticipate a catered meal from the Salina Country Club, an update on Bethany College from Interim President Steve Eckman, and the opportunity to mingle with Bethany alumni and friends.

“Salina has more Bethany alums than any other community in the state. I’m excited to meet the Salina Swedes, especially to do so in supporting our students’ academic goals through our scholarship fund,” said Interim President Steve Eckman. “We are grateful to Derek Lee and his team at Long McArthur for helping us put on an exciting event to benefit our students, present and future.”

Bethany College, as one of the oldest colleges in Kansas, has a rich history of providing transformative educational experiences, and events like “Swede Night Out” play a crucial role in ensuring accessibility to higher education.

Individuals interested in attending “Swede Night Out” are encouraged to visit www.bethanylb.edu/swede-night to purchase their tickets. A limited number of tickets are available.

To donate an auction item or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Hayley Samford, Director of Alumni Development and Engagement, at [email protected] or 785-227-3380 ext. 8537.