SUV Crashes Into Creek

A Colorado man was killed when his SUV crashed into a creek and became submerged in North Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 79-year-old Blake Turner from Aurora, Colorado, was driving a Toyota RAV 4 headed west on Interstate 70. For an unknown reason, the SUV left the roadway to the left and began to travel through the center median. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment, rolled, and came to rest in a creek while submerged in the water.

Turner died at the scene.

The crash happened Wednesday evening just before 5:00 in Wabaunsee County, on I 70 in the area of mile marker 337 about a half mile west of Vera Road.