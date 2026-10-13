SUV Crashes After Trailer Loses Tire

A driver was injured when he crashed after a trailer he was towing lost a tire.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Andrew Auwarter from Payola, Kansas, was driving a GMC Terrain on US 56 Highway without a tire on its trailer.

The SUV and trailer left the road into the north ditch, drove back onto the road, then veered into the south ditch. The vehicle struck multiple signs as it vaulted over a driveway.

Auwarter, who was buckled up, was transported to a Topeka hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 3:00 Monday afternoon along US 56 Highway in Lyon County.