Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a theft case. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police on Saturday, June 6th, at about noon a male entered Walmart at 2900 S. 9th and proceeded to the electronic department. The suspect advised employees he was a on-line delivery driver and needed to pick up several items. The suspect picked up two rose gold Apple 11 watches, two 11” Apple iPads and two Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. Total loss was valued at $2,400.

The suspect was described as a black male, 18-25 years old, 160 pounds, approximately 5’7” with dreadlocks and a white Iowa State University sweatshirt.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-14491.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.