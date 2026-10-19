Suspected Squatter Arrested

A suspected squatter was arrested Saturday afternoon police found him living inside a residence in west-central Salina without permission.

According to the Salina Police Department, officers responded to the residence at approximately 2:30 p.m Saturday after a person inspecting the property reported discovering a broken window. The reporting party told officers nobody was supposed to be inside.

Officers entered the property and located Raymond M. Lawrence, 39, inside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police determined Lawrence had allegedly entered the residence illegally and was using services inside the property without permission.

Lawrence was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include burglary, theft of services, and criminal damage to property.