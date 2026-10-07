Super Way to Share Fire Safety

A student from Schilling Elementary School is the winner of the 2026 Fire Safety Poster Contest.

According to USD 305, fourth grader Krishika Surendher Deepika created the winning poster. Her winning poster will be showcased at local fire stations and in the hallway of Schilling Elementary.

Each year, the Salina Fire Department visits Salina Public Schools elementary schools to educate students about fire safety and the everyday actions that can help prevent fires. Since 2022, the Fire Safety Poster Contest has built on those lessons by recognizing students for creatively sharing fire safety messages through their artwork.

This year, through their art classes, students had the opportunity to create posters around the theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging is a Superpower!” The theme focuses on the importance of safely charging phones, tablets and other electronic devices to help prevent fires.

Krishika brought that message to life through her winning design, using her creativity to show how practicing fire safety can be something simple we do every day that makes a super difference.

_ _ _

Photo via USD 305