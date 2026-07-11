Sunflower Summer Underway

A summer program that provides free admissions to Kansas attractions began on Thursday and runs for the next couple of weeks. Sunflower Summer allows for free admission to educational attractions across Kansas, including things like Rolling Hills Zoo, The Garage Automobile Museum, and the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

The 2026 Sunflower Summer Program will run from Thursday, July 9 – Sunday, August 2.

This year’s lineup of attractions features activities in every region of Kansas, offering opportunities to explore the state’s rich history, vibrant arts scene, unique natural landscapes, and family-friendly destinations.

According to the Dickinson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Sunflower Summer program is a benefit for Kansas families with school-aged children to encourage them to explore and fall in love with Kansas. The program provides Kansas families free access to attractions across the state while supporting the Kansas tourism economy.

Participating attractions around the area include:

Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad – Abilene

Dickinson County Heritage Center – Abilene

Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home – Abilene

Great Plains Theatre – Abilene

Greyhound Hall of Fame – Abilene

Historic Seelye Mansion – Abilene

Old Abilene Town – Abilene

Mushroom Rock State Park – Brookville

Hodgden House Museum Complex – Ellsworth

Fort Harker Guardhouse Museum Complex – Kanopolis

Birger Sandzén Memorial Art Gallery – Lindsborg

Broadway RFD – Lindsborg

Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum – Lindsborg

Red Barn Studio Museum – Lindsborg

McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation – McPherson

Joyful Noise Playhouse – Salina

Rolling Hills Zoo – Salina

Smoky Hill Museum – Salina

Salina Art Center – Salina

The Garage – Salina

The Sunflower Summer program is a benefit for Kansas families with school-aged children to encourage them to explore and fall in love with Kansas. The program provides Kansas families free access to attractions across the state while supporting the Kansas tourism economy.

Eligible Kansas families can download the Sunflower Summer app to claim tickets to participating venues. One complimentary adult admission is included with eligible students. Tickets are redeemed upon arrival, and each participant may visit a venue once during the 2026 season, which runs July 9 through Aug. 2.

Kansas Tourism, a division of the Kansas Department of Commerce, aims to inspire travel to and throughout Kansas to maximize the positive impacts tourism has on state and local communities.

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Sunflower Summer Full List