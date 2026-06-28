Summer Heat Wave Settling In

Wet, mild days will soon be a thing of the past as a summer weather pattern, with dangerous heat, is settling in.

According to the National Weather Service, a prolonged hot and humid summer pattern begins Sunday afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for a large portion of western, central, and southeast Kansas. An extreme heat warning is in effect of northeast Kansas.

Highs in the 90s and low 100s are expected for most locations beginning Sunday, through the next several days. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105.