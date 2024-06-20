Summer Exploring at Lakewood

Kids are invited to experience a summer of exploration and hands on fun at Lakewood Park and the Lakewood Discovery Center in Salina by becoming a Jr. Explorer.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, Jr. Explorers is a comprehensive learning series presented through the cooperative efforts between Lakewood and Smoky Hill Museum. These classes are designed for kids ages 9 to 12.

Jr. Explorers: Weather Science Investigation

Are you curious about the forces that shape our weather? Do you want to understand how hurricanes form, why tornadoes twist, or what causes a rainbow? Join us at the Smokey Hill Museum to explore wild weather from the past and create your very own working weather instrument. Thursday we will visit the Exploration Place in Wichita for more weather-related activities.

Date/Time: Mon., July 8th from 9 am to 12 pm and Thurs., July 11th from 9 am to 3:30 pm

Cost: $25 per child

Jr. Explorers: Trains Big & Small

All aboard for a day full of trains! Did you know that some trains can go over 300 mph – and don’t even touch the tracks! How does that even work? Join the Jr. Explorers during the Trains Big & Small Camp to find out. Then, Thursday you’ll get your own chance to ride a train on the Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad.

Date/Time: Mon., July 15th from 9 am to 12 pm and Thurs., July 18th from 9 am to 3:30 pm

Cost: $25 per child

Jr. Explorers: Wildlife Rehab

Have you ever found a baby bird or a bunny in your backyard and wondered what you should do with it? What about injured animals? Where can we take them and can they be rehabilitated? Join us as we talk about the types of animals we see the most in our region and the different ways we can help without hurting them. We’ll speak to an expert in wildlife rehabilitation and on Thursday we will visit a rehabilitation center or an emergency veterinary hospital.

Date/Time: Mon., July 22nd from 9 am to 12 pm and Thurs., July 25th from 9 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: $25 per child

All of the programs can be enrolled in via Salina Parks and Recreation.