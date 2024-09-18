Successful United Way Kickoff

Partners with Salina Area United Way participated at the organization’s campaign Kickoff event.

The United Way surpassed its 2023-2024 annual campaign goal of $550,000 raising $842,237. Additionally, they were awarded $932,735 in grant funding for their Early Childcare Initiative, totaling $1,774,972 to support their thirteen 2023-2024 funded partners and seven early childhood care centers.

On Tuesday, $10,000 in matching funds were available during the 2024-2025 Campaign Kickoff Event.

Salina Area United Way Executive Director Christina Small tells KSAL News she was excited about the partnerships and relationships that were being built at the fundraiser event. “It was a great turnout and we appreciate Holm” said Small.

She says they plan on “casting a wider net” to other organizations with these funds. The United Way plans on networking across the state as they recently started a partnership with Community Action in Topeka, who assist the impoverished. “We just want to meet the needs of people and where they are currently at in life” said Small.

The United Way will host a fundraising event at Gambino’s Pizza at 2000 S 9th, starting September 24th from 4:00pm-close and will occur again on the last Tuesday of each month this year (10/29, 11/26, 12/31).

“Mistletoe Melodies” will be their Christmas event, which occurs on Friday December 6th, 6:00pm at Tumbleweed.

Photo by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News