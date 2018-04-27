Salina, KS

Students Dig Into Tree Planting on Arbor Day

KSAL StaffApril 27, 2018

A group of Kansas Wesleyan University students picked up shovels Friday and planted trees in celebration of Kansas Arbor Day.

According to the school,the students planted the following trees:

  • Caddo Sugar Maple – provided by Kansas Wesleyan University
  • Bur Oak – provided by the City of Salina
  • Spring Snow Crabapple – donated by Waters Earthcare Garden Store

The ceremony fulfilled one of five standards Kansas Wesleyan must meet before submitting their application for recognition as a Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. Currently, five universities and colleges in Kansas hold Tree Campus USA status.

The city of Salina has been recognized as a Tree City USA Community for 28 consecutive years.

 

KWU Photo

 

 

