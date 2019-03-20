Students Awarded Prestigious Rudd Scholarships

Over two dozen Rudd Scholarship winners are heading to college in Kansas.
Twenty Five Kansas high school seniors have been named as part of the newest class of Rudd Scholars, each receiving a 4-year scholarships. Fifteen will to attend Wichita State University. In addition, five Kansas students received Rudd Scholarships to attend Emporia State University, and another five will attend Fort Hays State University.
The Rudd Scholarship is a renewable, 4-year program that covers costs of attendance after all other aid, grants and scholarships are applied to a student’s account. Cost of attendance includes tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board.
The expected value for all 25 winners over four years is $1.4 million.
By removing financial barriers to a college education, chosen scholars are expected to achieve a high level of excellence on campus in preparing themselves to be leaders in their profession and in their communities after graduation.
2019 Rudd Scholarship Winners
Wichita State University
Wyatt Abell – Oakley High School W
Darbee Chard – Chanute High School
Wendy De Loera – Wichita East High School
Storm Dial Emporia High School
Brady Flesner – Medicine Lodge Jr/Sr High School
Julie Gonzalez-Morales – Sumner Academy of Arts and Science
Maria Jimenez Yates – Center High School
Brooke Keith – Meade High School
Cali Keith – Meade High School
Codi Kentner – Quinter High School
Kennedi Meiers – West Franklin High School
Ronald Michel – Wichita County Jr/Sr High School
David Nevarez-Saenz – Sumner Academy of Arts and Science
Lauren O’Donnell – Blue Valley High School
Ian Weaver – Hesston High School
Emporia State University
Rafael Granillo – Moscow High School
Abigail Noyes – Seaman High School
Abbygail Rowden – Canton-Galva High School
Karime Vargas – Lyons High School
Johnathan Young – Paola High School
Fort Hays State University
Gage Farney – Sterling High School
Aundrea Haberer – Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School
Ayanna Hensley – Dodge City High School
Angel Mong – Wheatland High School
Trinity Wagner – Beloit Jr-Sr High School