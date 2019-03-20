Students Awarded Prestigious Rudd Scholarships

Over two dozen Rudd Scholarship winners are heading to college in Kansas.

Twenty Five Kansas high school seniors have been named as part of the newest class of Rudd Scholars, each receiving a 4-year scholarships. Fifteen will to attend Wichita State University. In addition, five Kansas students received Rudd Scholarships to attend Emporia State University, and another five will attend Fort Hays State University.

The Rudd Scholarship is a renewable, 4-year program that covers costs of attendance after all other aid, grants and scholarships are applied to a student’s account. Cost of attendance includes tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board.

The expected value for all 25 winners over four years is $1.4 million.

By removing financial barriers to a college education, chosen scholars are expected to achieve a high level of excellence on campus in preparing themselves to be leaders in their profession and in their communities after graduation.

2019 Rudd Scholarship Winners

Wichita State University

Wyatt Abell – Oakley High School W

Darbee Chard – Chanute High School

Wendy De Loera – Wichita East High School

Storm Dial Emporia High School

Brady Flesner – Medicine Lodge Jr/Sr High School

Julie Gonzalez-Morales – Sumner Academy of Arts and Science

Maria Jimenez Yates – Center High School

Brooke Keith – Meade High School

Cali Keith – Meade High School

Codi Kentner – Quinter High School

Kennedi Meiers – West Franklin High School

Ronald Michel – Wichita County Jr/Sr High School

David Nevarez-Saenz – Sumner Academy of Arts and Science

Lauren O’Donnell – Blue Valley High School

Ian Weaver – Hesston High School

Emporia State University

Rafael Granillo – Moscow High School

Abigail Noyes – Seaman High School

Abbygail Rowden – Canton-Galva High School

Karime Vargas – Lyons High School

Johnathan Young – Paola High School

Fort Hays State University

Gage Farney – Sterling High School

Aundrea Haberer – Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School

Ayanna Hensley – Dodge City High School

Angel Mong – Wheatland High School

Trinity Wagner – Beloit Jr-Sr High School