Struggle With Officers Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after fighting with police.

According to Salina Police, Tuesday at about 2:30 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of N 9th, to assist a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper who had been flagged down by citizens. The citizens reported a male, later identified as Phillip Ledesma (53) of Salina, approached a 22-year-old male in the 200 block of W. Grand. Ledesma was yelling there was someone being held in the male’s house, which there was not.

Ledesma aggressively approached the victim and acted like he was going to strike the victim. Ledesma appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

The victim did not know Ledesma.

The Trooper located Ledesma in the 700 block of N. 9th. Ledesma was uncooperative and aggressive towards officers. Ledesma failed to comply with commands and began to walk away.

When officers attempted to secure Ledesma, he pushed an officer. Ledesma was taken to the ground where he continued to resist. Ledesma was secured and transported to the hospital.

While at the hospital, Ledesma continued to be uncooperative. He was medically cleared prior to being booked into the Saline County in reference Assault, Battery, Criminal Restraint, Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, and Interference with LEO.