Storm Cleanup Update

Saline County Emergency Management has received more than 560 requests for assistance with cutting trees and moving limbs to the curb.

According to the agency, volunteer groups in coordination with Emergency Management have completed more than 300 jobs. Another 200 jobs have been assigned or are actively being worked. All remaining requests are awaiting assignment. Crews are being assigned to homes based on safety concerns and the capability of each group.

There are currently seven groups working in Saline County in coordination with Emergency Management. Please join us in thanking Convoy of Hope, Team Rubicon, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Emmanuel, Minuteman, Team Blackthorn, and Mennonite Disaster Relief, who will continue to work throughout the week.

Reminder: Volunteers will call prior to coming to your home. They must make contact with you to access your property. Please answer your phone. The number may be from out of state.

If crews are unable to assist someone before they return home, local volunteer groups are scheduled to continue cleanup efforts on weekends.

Please do not call Emergency Management for an estimated arrival time unless you have an immediate safety concern. Thank you for your patience as we work through cleanup efforts.

If you or your group would like to volunteer, call 785.825.6511. Some jobs are as simple as moving debris to the curb. Others are more complicated and may require additional equipment.

Thank you to each and every volunteer helping our community clean up. Whether you are working with a volunteer organization or have stepped up to help your neighbors and friends, your efforts did not go unnoticed.