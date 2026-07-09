Stolen SUV Recovered

A vehicle stolen in Concordia was recovered in Salina.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday at about 3 PM, an officer on routine patrol observed a white Chevy Tahoe parked in the 1100 block of N. 9th which was suspected to be stolen out of Concordia. After The SUV was verified stole officers made contact with a passenger in the vehicle. There was no driver in it.

Officers interviewed the occupant who provided possible suspect information of a driver for the vehicle. The passenger was released from the scene, and Concordia Police were advised of the recovery of the vehicle.

The case is still under investigation.