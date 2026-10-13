Sternberg Gets $1 Million Matching Gift

The future of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History received a significant boost Tuesday when the Bob and Pat Schmidt Foundation offered a matching gift initiative that will double contributions up to $1 million to the Fort Hays State University Foundation’s Save Sternberg fundraising campaign.

According to the Fort Hays State University Foundation, recognized for its extensive collections and contributions to scientific research and education, the Sternberg Museum houses more than three million specimens documenting the diverse life and environments of the Great Plains. A resource for discovery and learning, the museum serves university students, researchers, K-12 students, educators, and visitors from across Kansas and beyond.

The Schmidt Foundation’s matching gift gives supporters an opportunity to help keep the museum open and continue its mission while long-term funding solutions are pursued. Reflecting Bob and Pat Schmidt’s belief that a rising tide lifts all boats, the initiative honors their commitment to strengthening the communities they served. The Schmidts, who shared nearly 69 years of marriage and a deep love for FHSU, believed strongly in investing in opportunities within the Hays community. Today, Schmidt Foundation trustees Gary Shorman, Joe Jeter, and Randy Walker continue that legacy through support of the Save Sternberg campaign.

With a planned 1-to-1 match, eligible contributions, including those already raised through the Save Sternberg campaign, will go twice as far, providing individuals and businesses with a powerful means to help secure the future of a Kansas treasure.

The matching gift arrives at a pivotal moment as the university works to address significant reductions in state funding. While the museum’s educational and scientific impact is substantial, additional funding is necessary to meet its $1.3 million annual operating costs.

To help preserve the museum while long-term solutions are explored, university president Dr. Tisa Mason directed the FHSU Foundation to secure $1 million in private gifts by December 31 through the Save Sternberg campaign. Thanks to the generosity of alumni, community members, and friends of the museum, more than $237,000 has already been raised in the first few weeks of the fundraising campaign._

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Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the Save Sternberg campaign can visit foundation.fhsu.edu/save-sternberg.