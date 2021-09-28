Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 67 °

Statewide Virtual Job Fair This Week

Todd PittengerSeptember 28, 2021

Kansans looking for employment are encouraged to participate in this week’s KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the virtual job fair which begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, will give job seekers the opportunity to meet virtually with multiple businesses, with the ability to live chat and conduct interviews through computers, tablets and mobile devices. Job candidates also will be able to upload their resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account for employers statewide.

Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.

In 2020, the Department of Commerce partnered with the Local Workforce Development Boards to offer virtual statewide job fairs as a way to continue to provide job opportunities and maintain a ready workforce for Kansas businesses. That led to 10 virtual job fairs, with the 10th in March 2021 attracting 159 employers and 538 registered job seekers. There currently are over 130 employers participating in the upcoming fair with hundreds of open positions.

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and login.

Open positions are listed on the registration page. Registration is required for each individual virtual event, regardless of previous attendance. As employers may request to engage in a video interview during the virtual job fair, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State Holds Weekly Press Conferen...

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen on “Wildcats Uncut” MANHATTAN, Kan. – ...

September 28, 2021 Comments

VIDEO: Trains Cars Derail Near Heri...

Top News

September 28, 2021

Dangerous Sex Offender Captured

Kansas News

September 28, 2021

Statewide Virtual Job Fair This Wee...

Kansas News

September 28, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Dangerous Sex Offender Ca...
September 28, 2021Comments
Statewide Virtual Job Fai...
September 28, 2021Comments
Free Rides For T-birds
September 28, 2021Comments
KSU Salina, NOAA Signing ...
September 28, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices