Statewide Virtual Job Fair This Week

Kansans looking for employment are encouraged to participate in this week’s KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the virtual job fair which begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, will give job seekers the opportunity to meet virtually with multiple businesses, with the ability to live chat and conduct interviews through computers, tablets and mobile devices. Job candidates also will be able to upload their resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account for employers statewide.

Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.

In 2020, the Department of Commerce partnered with the Local Workforce Development Boards to offer virtual statewide job fairs as a way to continue to provide job opportunities and maintain a ready workforce for Kansas businesses. That led to 10 virtual job fairs, with the 10th in March 2021 attracting 159 employers and 538 registered job seekers. There currently are over 130 employers participating in the upcoming fair with hundreds of open positions.

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and login.

Open positions are listed on the registration page. Registration is required for each individual virtual event, regardless of previous attendance. As employers may request to engage in a video interview during the virtual job fair, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.