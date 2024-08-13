Stack Those Limbs, Be Patient

Work crews with the City of Salina continue to clean up tree limbs and debris left behind from the July 31st wind storm that downed power lines and trees.

Officials are urging homeowners to cut limbs down to less than 10-feet in length and place the branches out by the street for pickup by August 19th. Assistant City Manager Shawn Henessee tells KSAL News that crews are working across six different districts with a wide variety of equipment.

“You don’t have to call in right now for a pick up – because the phone is literally ringing off the hook at City Hall,” Henessee said.

Instead, he says stack the tree limbs by the right of way of your street for pickup. Another round of tree limb removal will also take place across those areas later this month.