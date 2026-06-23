SRHC Top Full-Service Hospital in State For Readmission Rate

A report released this week by Becker’s Hospital Review, citing information from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Unplanned Hospital Visits data, shows Salina Regional Health Center is the top-rated, full-service hospital in Kansas for hospital readmission rate.

According to the Hospital, this is the second time in a row Salina Regional has topped the state list for readmission rate.

The CMS measures evaluate unplanned hospital visits and readmissions following inpatient stays and outpatient procedures – offering a key indicator of quality care and successful patient recovery following discharge. In the most recent report, the average national hospital readmission rate was 15.0 with 2,114 hospitals listed under the national average. Salina Regional’s readmission rate is listed at 13.2, making it one of only four full-service hospitals in Kansas to make the Becker’s list.

“Achieving the lowest readmission rate among full-service hospitals in Kansas reflects the dedication of our physicians, nurses, pharmacists, care coordinators, therapists and support staff who work together every day to help patients heal and stay healthy after they leave the hospital,” said Robert Freelove, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Salina Regional. “It’s not just about providing excellent care during a hospital stay. It’s about ensuring patients have the tools, education, medications, follow-up care and support they need to continue recovering successfully at home.”

Salina Regional has invested in a variety of programs designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce the likelihood of return hospital visits. These efforts include transitional care services, chronic care management, medication reconciliation, bedside prescription delivery through the Meds-to-Beds program, post-discharge follow-up and close coordination with primary care providers and specialty

clinics.

“This recognition is the result of a system-wide commitment to quality and patient-centered care,” Freelove said. “Every department plays a role in helping patients achieve the best possible outcomes, and this distinction demonstrates the impact of that collective effort.”

As health care systems nationwide strive to improve quality of care while reducing avoidable costs, hospital readmission rates remain an important indicator of performance and a central target of health care reform efforts.

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Photo via Salina Regional Health Center: SRHC pharmacist Carleigh Krueger delivering medications to a patient being discharged from the hospital.