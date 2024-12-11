South Splits With Ark City

Salina South split basketball games with Arkansas City Tuesday night, with the boys winning big and the girls losing a close game.

GIRLS: ARKANSAS CITY 56 SALINA SOUTH 49

It was a tough night for the Salina South Cougars as they fell to the Ark City Bulldogs 56-49 on the road on Tuesday night.

A tough offensive first half ended up being the difference in a close contest. Salina South trailed Ark City 29-13 at the half as the Cougars shot just 19% from the field.

Salina South found an offensive rhythm in the second half, spurred in part by an increase in intensity on the defensive end, as they shot 42% from the floor and outscored Ark City 36-27 in the second half. The comeback fell just short however, as the Bulldogs had just enough offense to secure the win.

Junior Paityn Fritz led the Cougars in scoring on the night with 17 points to go along with 14 rebounds. She was joined in double figures by junior Elle Barth with 14 points. Barth also secured seven rebounds.

With the loss Salina South drops to 1-1 on the season. The Cougars next matchup is Friday night as they take on Salina Central with the game set to be held at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South – 5 – 8 – 16 – 20 – 49

Ark City – 11 – 18 – 10 – 17 – 56

Individual Scoring

Paityn Fritz – 17

Elle Barth – 14

Brylee Moss – 6

Tamia Cheeks – 6

Brooklyn Jordan – 2

Sophie Daily – 2

Isabelle Maxton – 2

Paityn Fritz

BOYS: SALINA SOUTH 72 ARKANSAS CITY 45

The Salina South Cougars picked up a convincing win against the Ark City Bulldogs on Tuesday night as they left Ark City with a 72-45 victory.

It was a far closer battle early on than the final score would indicate, as the Cougars led by just eight at the halftime break 32-24 thanks in part to an aggressive offensive approach.

The Cougars found another gear for that intensity in the second half, as they took firm control of the game, out scoring the Bulldogs 40-21 in the final two quarters, including a 21-6 advantage in the fourth.

On the night Salina South was led offensively by senior Jace Humprhey with 25 points. He was joined in double figures by sophomore Kobie Henley with 15 points.

The victory moves Salina South to 1-1 on the season. They’ll next matchup with Salina Central for a showdown at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South – 14 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 72

Ark City – 12 – 12 – 15 – 6 – 45

Individual Scoring

Jace Humphrey – 25

Kobie Henley – 15

Gavin DeVoe – 9

Dakaree Small – 6

Camden Augustine – 5

Easton Wilcox – 3

Lawson Rassette – 3

Kyler Webb – 2

Ja’Brien Curtis – 2

Brysen Augustine – 2