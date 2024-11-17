Sorghum Field Days Planned

Kansas’ sorghum harvest may be winding down, but a group of state and university groups are just getting started with efforts to help the state’s producers.

The Sorghum Connection Series – consisting of officials from the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission and Kansas State University – will hold three field days in early December aimed at supporting the state’s producers, which grow more grain sorghum than any other state in the nation.

The free events include:

Dec. 4 – Salina.

Dec. 5 – Hays.

Dec. 6 – Garden City.

Each event begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at approximately 3 p.m. To register and for exact location of each field day, visit www.ksgrainsorghum.org.

The agenda at each meeting includes:

Managing Chinch Bug Populations, presented by K-State entomology Anthony Zukoff.

Effective Weed Management Strategies, presented by K-State weed management specialist Sarah Lancaster.

Unleasing the Potential of Sorghum in the Pet Food Industry, presented by K-State’s Julia Pezzali.

Navigating the Sorghum Market Outlook, presented by K-State agricultural economist Dan O’Brien.

Each year, Kansas producers grow approximately 46% of total acres of grain sorghum in the United States, or approximately 185 million bushels.

Thus, says Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission director of communications and outreach Maddy Meier, “the Sorghum Connection is more than just a series of events; it’s an investment in the future of sorghum production in Kansas.”

“By providing producers with access to the latest research and information, we’re empowering them to make informed decisions and drive innovation in the heart of sorghum country.”