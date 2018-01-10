Salina, KS

Smoky Valley splits home games with Nickerson

Don BengtsonJanuary 9, 2018

Smoky Valley girls reached their highest point total of the year but fell to a hot shooting Nickerson Panther team by a 68-54 score. The vikings scored 23 in the 2nd quarter but still trailed 40-29 at the half. Nickerson t hen outscored the Vikings 20-7 in the 3rd and it looked  like they were going to pull away but Smoky Valley caught fire and outscored the panthers 18-8 in the 4th led by 12 4th quarter points by Kira Haxton to make it respectable 68-54 defeat. Haxton totaled 15 her sister Kerrington had a double double 10 & 10 rebounds. Jordan Otto added 16. Vikings will host Kingman on Friday.

 

In boys action Smoky Valley still has not led at the half in any game this year as Nickerson rallied to take a 25-23 lead at the half only to see the Vikings outscore them 24-11 in the 3rd but Nickerson was not done and they caught fire in the 4th outscoring the Vikings 24-18 but Smoky held on to win 65-60. Vikings were led by Rienert’s 22 points, Ben Weldy 16 and Jacob Adams 15.

 

