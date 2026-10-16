Protecting Roadside Workers

Roadside workers, including law enforcement officers, construction crews, utility workers, refuse collectors, and tow truck operators, risk their lives daily while working just feet from fast-moving traffic. Motorists are also caught in this perilous spot in the case of a stalled vehicle or traffic crash.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), AAA Kansas and other traffic safety partners around the state are recognizing National Move Over Day this Saturday, October 17th to raise awareness of the dangers roadside workers face. These safety partners are promoting compliance with Kansas’ Move Over law, which was strengthened last year to include not only roadside workers, but also people in and around stalled/disabled passenger vehicles on the side of the road.

According to KDOT, National Move Over Day aims to raise awareness and remind drivers to be on the lookout for roadside workers year-round but especially as the days are shorter and darkness comes earlier. Recent traffic crash analysis by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety indicates that more than 75% of all roadside deaths occur after dark.

Roadside Dangers

Recent roadside fatalities show the deadly consequences when drivers fail to slow down, move over, and stay alert. From 2019 to 2023, more than 2,100 people nationwide were struck and killed while stranded or working on the roadside. In 2025, AAA responded to more than 30 million roadside events near active traffic, and 15 roadside service providers were killed in Slow Down, Move Over-related incidents. The danger is compounded by risky driving: six of those cases involved hit-and-run drivers, and five involved impaired drivers.

According to KDOT, Kansas crash statistics show that from 2020-2025 on the state system, 24,243 empty vehicles were struck while on the side of road. These crashes resulted in 12 fatalities , 161 suspected serious injuries, 981 suspected minor injuries and 22,605 property damage only crashes. Additionally, 321 crashes occurred with someone in a vehicle while on the side of road on the state system during this same period. These crashes resulted in 1 fatality, 9 suspected serious injuries, 99 suspected minor injuries and 290 property damage only crashes.

“For the safety of everyone on and off the roadways, slow down and move over,” said KDOT Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. The enhanced Kansas Move Over law requires drivers to move over and slow down when passing vehicles on the roadside are displaying flashing lights.”

“Construction crews, roadside towing providers, emergency responders and stranded motorists are important members of every community,” said Shawn Steward, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Club Alliance in Kansas. “We need all drivers to stay alert, slow down and move over, and always be committed to keeping those workers and stranded motorists safe so they can go home to their families.”

What Drivers Should Do

KDOT and AAA urge drivers to slow down early, move over when safe, and pass with extra caution whenever they approach flashing lights, hazard lights, or any stopped vehicle on the roadside. Additional recommendations include:

Stay focused and drive impairment-free. Keep your phone out of reach, watch the road ahead, and never drive impaired or drowsy.

Slow down early. Ease off the accelerator as soon as you see flashing lights, hazard lights, or a stopped vehicle, and be prepared to pass by with caution.

Move over when it is safe. On multi-lane roads, change lanes to give emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility vehicles, service vehicles, and disabled vehicles more room.

If you cannot move over, slow down and pass with caution. Reduce your speed to a safe, reasonable pace and proceed carefully unless directed otherwise by emergency personnel. Most states recommend slowing to a speed that is 10 to 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

AAA Research: Driver Awareness Does Not Match Behavior

36% did neither. Ahead of National Slow Down, Move Over Day this Saturday, a new survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (FTS) reveals a dangerous gap between driver awareness and roadside behavior. While more than 90% of drivers reported moving over and/or slowing down the last time they passed a disabled vehicle, tow truck, or police car on the shoulder, previous AAA FTS research found that only 64% of vehicles subject to Slow Down, Move Over laws were observed changing lanes and/or reducing speed;

Additional Survey Findings

Support is high. When Slow Down, Move Over laws were explained, 90% of drivers supported them, and only 2% opposed them.

Awareness gaps remain. Only 66% of drivers believed their state law required special action near a stopped police car.

“Many drivers know slowing down or moving over is the right thing to do,” said Dr. David Yang, President and Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “But awareness is not enough. When drivers encounter a vehicle stopped along the roadside, they need to respond right away — because failing to slow down or move over can turn a standard stop into a preventable tragedy.”

Closing the Gap

The findings point to the need for public education across multiple channels. Drivers were most likely to say they would learn about new traffic laws from road signs, but many recalled hearing about them from other sources. The data also suggests that drivers unfamiliar with Slow Down, Move Over laws may respond to different outreach methods, reinforcing the need for awareness campaigns, driver education, enforcement messaging, and community outreach.