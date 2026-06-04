Silver Alert for Missing Man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wichita man who may be headed to Missouri.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the whereabouts of 76-year-old Robert Sutter are unknown and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Sutter is likely driving a white 2023 Subaru Forester with a Missouri tag KM21J. He has Alzheimer’s and is believed to be driving to Camdenton, Missouri, from his home in Wichita.

Sutter is a white male who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and could be wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

If you see Robert Sutter, or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268- 4111.