Shots Fired During Standoff

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at an on-going standoff situation in rural Saline County Friday morning.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is at a residence near the intersection of Woodward and Magnolia. It began when Deputies responded to a disturbance. Shots have been fired from inside the residence numerous times throughout the night. There is not any indication anyone has been struck by the rounds.

Salina Police, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the KBI response teams are on scene to assist.

