“Shipmates on Eternal Patrol” Monument to be Dedicated

A black granite monument honoring United States Navy submariners has been placed at the Saline County–Salina War Memorial inside Sunset Park, set for formal dedication during this year’s Veterans Day ceremonies on Wednesday.

Erected by the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. USS Dorado Base, the two-sided memorial pays homage to all who have served aboard America’s submarines, with a special emphasis on the supreme sacrifices made during World War II.

The new monument sits anchored among similar monuments and commemorative bricks honoring local veterans within the Sunset Park memorial plaza, offering a lasting tribute to the sailors of the “Silent Service”.

All are invited to a Veterans Day ceremony in the park Wednesday morning beginning at 11:00

Monument Features & Inscriptions