“Shipmates on Eternal Patrol” Monument to be Dedicated

A black granite monument honoring United States Navy submariners has been placed at the Saline County–Salina War Memorial inside Sunset Park, set for formal dedication during this year’s Veterans Day ceremonies on Wednesday.
Erected by the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. USS Dorado Base, the two-sided memorial pays homage to all who have served aboard America’s submarines, with a special emphasis on the supreme sacrifices made during World War II.
The new monument sits anchored among similar monuments and commemorative bricks honoring local veterans within the Sunset Park memorial plaza, offering a lasting tribute to the sailors of the “Silent Service”.
All are invited to a Veterans Day ceremony in the park Wednesday morning beginning at 11:00
Monument Features & Inscriptions
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Front Face — Dedication to the Silent Service:
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Header: “DEDICATED TO OUR SHIPMATES ON ETERNAL PATROL AND THE 52 U.S. SUBMARINES LOST IN WWII”
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Insignia & Seals: Features official emblems for the U.S. Submarine Veterans World War II and United States Submarine Veterans.
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Tribute: “HONORING ALL UNITED STATES NAVY SUBMARINERS & SUBMARINE VETERANS”
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Artwork: Detailed laser engravings depicting historical diesel and modern nuclear-powered U.S. Navy submarines along the base.
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Rear Face — World War II Historical Impact & Statistics:
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Casualty Rate: Notes that the U.S. Submarine Force suffered the highest casualty rate of all U.S. Armed Forces in World War II, losing over 1 in 5 of the 16,000 officers and enlisted men who served (22%, or 3,506 men).
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Strategic Impact: Highlights that despite accounting for only 1.6% of the U.S. Navy, the Submarine Force sank 30% of the Japanese Imperial Navy and 60% of the Japanese Merchant Marine, choking off the Japanese economy.
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Closing Tribute: “THIS VICTORY CAME AT A HEAVY PRICE”
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Base Emblem: Displays the official seal of the USSVI USS Dorado Base (SS 248).
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