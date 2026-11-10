Sheriff Deputy Honored by FBI

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan presented Investigator Brandon Mosher with a Certificate of Appreciation signed by FBI Director Kashyap P. Patel in recognition of his pivotal work on a sweeping federal fraud investigation.

The multi-state case began with local victims in Saline County who were bilked out of over $120,00. Investigator Mosher’s investigative efforts uncovered a vast network affecting individuals across the country. Due to the scale of the operation, the case was adopted by the FBI’s Dallas Division.

As of October 2026, the ongoing federal investigation has yielded staggering figures:

Victim Impact: Identified 550 victims spanning 47 states.

Financial Losses: Totaled in excess of $130 million.

Criminal Enforcement: Resulted in 23 individuals being criminally charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

It began in Saline County last summer when the victims in their 70s were contacted by individuals posing as representatives of the United States Treasurer’s Office.

When a subsequent cash exchange was arranged outside a shopping plaza in the 2300 block of South 9th Street, sheriff’s deputies and police officers stationed nearby intervened, taking two couriers into custody at the scene. The suspects were identified as:

Naga Raju Teegala (27, of Aurora, Illinois)

Gallipally Pruthwik Goud (27, of Wheeling, Illinois)

Soldan congratulated Mosher for the national recognition, expressing gratitude for his dedication and service to the residents of Saline County and communities nationwide.