Severe Weather Skirts Salina Area

Severe weather that impacted portions of Kansas spared the Salina area late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Salina area received about an inch of rain, but fortunately no damaging wind or hail accompanied it.

Other areas were not as fortunate. As storms first began to develop in the evening in western Kansas, the Colby area was rocked by 100 mph wind. There was 89 mph wind in Atwood, and 80 mph wind in Oakley.

The National Weather Service reported a radar radar confirmed tornado in Harvey County six miles east of Sedgwick at 1:18 Sunday morning. KAKE TV reports there was damage, and one person killed.

Heavy rain, up to 6 inches in some areas, caused flooding issues. Here are some of the highest rainfall amounts:

Belle Plaine 2.8 W – 6 inches

Grainfield – 5.26 inches

Winfield 5.9 SW 5.15 inches

Peck 4.0 S – 5.13 inches

Hoxie 11.2 SW – 5.06 inches

Russell received about 4 inches. There were reports of street flooding in the community, stalled vehicles, and flooded basements.

Sunday’s forecast for the Salina area is much calmer. It looks to be partly sunny, with a high near 83. The rest of the week looks to be relatively mild.