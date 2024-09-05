Serving Others in a Big Way

Salina Area United Way (SAUW) is seeking to reach more volunteers who are determined to serve the community.

Director of Marketing & Grants Cami Dinkel tells KSAL News, they plan on launching a community wide resource hub “United Volunteers” which offers diverse volunteer opportunities along with multiple organizations across the area of Salina. This gives volunteers an opportunity to make a positive impact and support local causes in the surrounding areas. “This is a one stop shop where people can come and serve their community” said Dinkel.

Partnering with childcare organization such as Magnolia Kids childcare center and St. Mary’s Love ‘N Learn early childhood center. SAUW started the “The Early Childcare Initiative Fund” and Dinkel said this supports the childcare workforce by providing grants and wages for them.

Dinkel said SAWU offers various programs & resources such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which is a free book gifting book program. Raising Active Wild Readers (RAWR), that partners with USD 305 to encourage kids to read during the summer program while providing meals as well. As well as, Reality U that is an interactive financial literacy simulator made for students. She said Reality U prepares students for the “real world” and will help them get an outlook on how they want their life to look in the future. Other programs they offer are:

2-1-1

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

FamilyWize

SAUW is involved with other non-profit organizations to help with community events in Salina. “We collaborate with many different non-profits and support their fundraisers as well” said Dinkel. They will be helping the Love, Chloe Foundation for their Gold Ribbon Golf & Gala event occurring September 20th (for golf) and September 28th (for the gala) https://lovechloe.org/gold-ribbon-golf-gala

SAWU will be hosting a “Campaign Kickoff” event on Tuesday September 17th from 4-7pm on 638 Francis St.

They will also be presenting their “Mistletoe Melodies” Christmas event on Friday December 6th at 6:00pm at Tumbleweed.