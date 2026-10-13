Senior Center Gift Shop Opens Wednesday

The Salina Senior Center is set to open a gift shop.

According to the organization, the shop is intended to support local seniors, with all proceeds going back to the senior center.

The grand opening of a new gift shop is slated for this Wednesday at the Salina Senior Center located at 245 N 9th Street. After that the gift shop will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The new shop provides an opportunity for community members to shop while supporting programs and services for area seniors.

Saline County Senior Services encourages residents to visit the gift shop and help support the senior center and its mission of serving older adults in the community.