Semis Destroyed, Damaged by Fire

Three semi trucks were destroyed by fire at an area transportation company.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a line of tractor trailers were destroyed at XPO Logistics located at 358 E. Berg Road early Tuesday morning.

Fire investigators told deputies it appears an electrical issue sparked the blaze that burned up a 2019 Freightliner and two 2019 International semis. At least three other semis were also damaged by the flames in the company’s parking lot. No trailers were damaged.

Total loss of property is still be calculated in the fire that began shortly after midnight on July 5.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office