Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 76 °

Semis Destroyed, Damaged by Fire

KSAL StaffJuly 5, 2022

Three semi trucks were destroyed by fire at an area transportation company.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a line of tractor trailers were destroyed at XPO Logistics located at 358 E. Berg Road early Tuesday morning.

Fire investigators told deputies it appears an electrical issue sparked the blaze that burned up a 2019 Freightliner and two 2019 International semis. At least three other semis were also damaged by the flames in the company’s parking lot. No trailers were damaged.

Total loss of property is still be calculated in the fire that began shortly after midnight on July 5.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Woman Cited for Damaging Political ...

A Salina woman has been cited for allegedly damaging a number of Vote Yes! Value Them Both signs. ...

July 5, 2022 Comments

Wichita State Volleyball Finalizes ...

Sports News

July 5, 2022

Semis Destroyed, Damaged by Fire

Kansas News

July 5, 2022

Salina Woman Killed in Crash

Top News

July 5, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Cited for Damaging ...
July 5, 2022Comments
Semis Destroyed, Damaged ...
July 5, 2022Comments
Catching Mental Health Is...
July 4, 2022Comments
Ike Ranks Among Best Pres...
July 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra