Semis Collide in Wrong Way Crash

A driver was killed when two semis collided head on in a wrong way crash on a western Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Freightliner semi pulling a trailer was headed east in the westbound lane of US 54 Highway. It collided with an oncoming Peterbilt semi pulling a trailer.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 52-year-old Pedro Ariel Torres from Liberal was killed. He was not buckled up.

The driver of the Freightliner, 29-year-old Alexis Serrano from Hesperia, California, was transported to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries. He was buckled up.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 6:30 on US 54 Highway about 5 miles west of the community of Kingsdown in Ford County.