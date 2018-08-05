Salina, KS

School Zones Lights Begin Again Tuesday

KSAL StaffAugust 5, 2018

Area schools resume classes in a little over a week, and the enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume on the same date.

Drivers are encouraged to be additionally aware of children, school buses, the school zones around schools, and the reduced speed limits.

Kansas law states that when a school bus stop arm is extended and the flashing lights on the bus have been activated, vehicles traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop. Kansas law also states that vehicles must stop and yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

The flashing speed limit sign beacons will be activated on Tuesday, August 7th, one week in advance of the first day of school on Tuesday, August 14th. Motorists are encouraged to practice extra caution when traveling in the reduced-speed school zone sign locations.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

