Schedule Announced for K-State’s 125th Season of Football

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Five home games in the first six weeks and a special Thursday-night match up at Iowa State at the end of October highlights Kansas State’s 2020 football schedule – the 125th season of football at K-State and 25th in the Big 12 – that was announced today by K-State Athletics officials and the Big 12 Conference.

The Wildcats open the season with three-straight non-conference match ups inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, beginning with the 12th annual K-State Family Reunion against Buffalo on September 5. K-State then hosts North Dakota on September 12, before closing out non-conference play with a visit from SEC foe Vanderbilt on September 19. It will mark the fourth-straight year the Wildcats will face a Power 5 non-conference opponent during the regular season, including the third-straight against the SEC.

Kansas State opens Big 12 play away from Manhattan for the 20th time in the 25-year history of the league when the Cats travel to West Virginia on September 26. It will be the third time in five seasons that K-State will open league play at West Virginia.

The Wildcats open October with two-straight home games – against Texas on October 3 and Kansas on October 10 – before traveling to face TCU on October 17.

The Wildcats’ lone bye in 2020 precedes a Thursday-night affair in Ames as the Wildcats play at Iowa State on Thursday, October 29. It will be Kansas State’s first Thursday-night game since hosting Baylor in 2015 and the first on the road since the 2014 West Virginia game.

K-State alternates home and road games in the month of November as the Wildcats host Texas Tech on November 7 and Oklahoma State on November 21, while they travel to face Oklahoma on November 14 and Baylor to end the regular season on November 28.

The 2020 Big 12 Championship will be played Saturday, December 5, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the top two teams in the regular season standings squaring off.

2020 K-STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Dates Subject to Change)