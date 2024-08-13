Sawyer Brown Coming to Salina

A country band which has had multiple hits over the years is coming to Salina. Sawyer Brown is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

For the past forty years the legendary Sawyer Brown has captivated audiences, with no signs of ever slowing down. Today, Sawyer Brown just keeps on delivering their blue-collar, grass-roots message through music. One of their fan-favorite songs says it all, “they were searchin’ for stars when we came along, it was rock n’ roll ni a country song, there were five of us thinking that we can, this is the life and times of a travelin’ band.”

Sawyer Brown have reached many milestones, including:

6,000+ Shows

24 Albums

51 Charted singles, including the #1 smash hits “Some Girls Do”

36 videos

Industry awards including CMA, ACM, and CMT

Shared the stage with legendary artists from Kenny Rogers to KC of the Sunshine Band fame, from Dolly Parton to the Beach Boys, from Ray Charles to Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Influenced the superstars of today, like Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Tim Mcgraw, and Kenny Chesney

Sawyer Brown is coming to the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, December 7th. Ticket go on sale this Friday.