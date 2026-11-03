Saving Sunflower Adult Day Services

Following a devastating overnight fire on October 7, Sunflower Adult Day Services is struggling to survive, actively searching for a new home, and rallying community support to rebuild.

The Salina Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the organization’s facility located at 401 W. Iron Avenue. While an upper-level resident safely escaped and no injuries were reported, the building suffered widespread smoke, water, and direct fire damage. The facility—which has served Salina-area families since 2005—remains closed as insurance companies and investigators assess the extent of the structural damage.

For over two decades, Sunflower Adult Day Services has served as a vital non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of vulnerable adults while offering crucial respite care for family caregivers. The sudden closure has left approximately 20 to 30 participants and their families without their routine care structure.

Director Lindsay Huenefeld and Board Member Amanda Randolph were guests Tuesday on KSAL’s Morning News Extra.

Both stressed that although the physical building leased from the Catholic Diocese of Salina is compromised, the organization’s mission remains unbroken. The Board has committed to supporting staff through the transition while aggressively searching for a temporary or permanent facility to resume operations.

Randolph said “while we have lost our building, we have not lost our mission”.

Huenefeld said because rebuilding efforts—including ADA compliance updates, specialized handicap-accessible bathrooms, licensing, and replacing essential furnishings—will require resources beyond standard insurance payouts, the organization has launched several avenues for public assistance. The organization is urgently seeking temporary or permanent spaces (capable of accommodating 20–30 individuals) featuring ADA accessibility and multiple handicap-accessible restrooms.

Community members are urged to reach out with questions, space options, or support.

Randolph said donations are being accepted to support ongoing staff retention and upcoming facility restoration costs via. Bennington State Bank has dedicated accounts established for recovery support. An active GoFundMe campaign and PayPal options have been established as well.

Supporters can visit sunfloweradultdayservices.org or check the official Sunflower Adult Day Services Facebook page to share updates and connect with leadership. Randolph said