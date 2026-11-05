Saturday Poppy Drive Planned

The VFW Auxiliary is planning a Buddy Poppy Drive, scheduled to take place this Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

According to the organization, volunteers and supporters will be stationed across all Salina Dillons locations during the two-hour event to distribute the iconic remembrance flowers and collect donations.

The Buddy Poppy holds deep significance as a traditional symbol of remembrance for the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. Wearing a Buddy Poppy is more than just a show of respect—it provides vital, direct assistance to local veterans and their families. All contributions raised during the drive go toward supporting veteran welfare programs and community initiatives.

Event Details At-a-Glance

Organization: VFW Auxiliary Post 1432

Date: Saturday, November 7th

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: All Salina Dillons grocery store locations

Residents of Salina and surrounding areas are encouraged to stop by their local Dillons store Saturday, pick up a Buddy Poppy, and wear it proudly to honor those who have served.