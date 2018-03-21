Sandoval Earns KCAC Pitcher of the Week Honors

Kansas Wesleyan’s Jakob Sandoval (JR/El Paso, Texas) has been named as the KCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week for his performance during the week. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by the conference sports information directors.

Sandoval was outstanding on the hill for the Coyotes as KWU beat Bethany 2-0 in the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon to take the series 2-1. In eight innings, he allowed three hits, struck out now and only allowed three walks as well. He did not allow a Bethany baserunner to get beyond second base at any point in his eight innings of work.

Wesleyan heads into play this week with a 17-14 overall record and a 7-8 mark in the KCAC. The Coyotes head to Seward, Neb. on Wednesday to take on Concordia before hosting a weekend conference series with York on Saturday and Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.