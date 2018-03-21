Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 45 °

Sandoval Earns KCAC Pitcher of the Week Honors

KWU Sports ReleaseMarch 21, 2018

Kansas Wesleyan’s Jakob Sandoval (JR/El Paso, Texas) has been named as the KCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week for his performance during the week. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by the conference sports information directors.

Sandoval was outstanding on the hill for the Coyotes as KWU beat Bethany 2-0 in the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon to take the series 2-1. In eight innings, he allowed three hits, struck out now and only allowed three walks as well. He did not allow a Bethany baserunner to get beyond second base at any point in his eight innings of work.

Wesleyan heads into play this week with a 17-14 overall record and a 7-8 mark in the KCAC. The Coyotes head to Seward, Neb. on Wednesday to take on Concordia before hosting a weekend conference series with York on Saturday and Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Maryon Named KCAC Softball Player of the Week

March 21, 2018 6:05 am

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 3-19

March 20, 2018 7:41 am

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 2-26

February 27, 2018 7:33 am

Wesleyan’s Remarkable Comeback Falls Sh...

February 22, 2018 10:54 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

TV Stolen From a Salina Motel

Salina Police are investigating after a television and its cable box was stolen from a west Salina m...

March 21, 2018 Comments

Several Items Taken in Salina Burgl...

Kansas News

March 21, 2018

Mid America Farm Expo Almost Here

Top News

March 21, 2018

UPDATE: Body of Missing Child Found

Top News

March 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

TV Stolen From a Salina M...
March 21, 2018Comments
Several Items Taken in Sa...
March 21, 2018Comments
Fossett Plaza to Be Dedic...
March 20, 2018Comments
Second Salina Arby’...
March 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH