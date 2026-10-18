Salvation Army Preparing For Holidays

The Salina Salvation Army is beginning to prepare for its busiest time of year.

The organization is preparing for the holidays.

Christmas Assistance Applications

The Salina Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance Monday to Friday October 19 to October 30. Applications will be taken in person 10:00 am to 12:00pm. Applicants can apply online at www.saangeltree.org. The portal opens at 10:00am Monday October 19, closes Friday October 30 12:00pm. Applicants (applying in person or online) must provide proof of total household income, names, ages and identification for each household member.

Bellringers

The Salvation Army is taking applications for Red Kettle Workers starting Oct. 27th. The Salvation Army Kettles will be placed throughout the community beginning Nov. 11 until Dec. 24. Anyone interested in volunteering may call The Salvation Army at 785-823-2251or go to https://volunteer.central.salvationarmyusa.org/ to sign up and pick your spot.

Angel Tree

The Salvation Army Angel Tree will be at Walmart and Sam’s Club beginning Sat. Nov. 22. and ending on Mon. Dec. 8. Names and sizes of qualifying children ages 14 and under will be available for those wishing to adopt an Angel.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Salvation Army will once again hold the Community Thanksgiving Dinner drive-thru Wednesday. Nov. 25. 4:00pm to 5:30pm. Dinner will be 4 meals per car. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge.

Angel Tree Volunteers

December 1 – 16, 2025 9:00am to 4:00pm Monday – Friday. Looking for volunteers to help organize Angel Tree gifts. Sign up for a couple of hours or more, anything helps. December 17, 10 am-4pm Looking for volunteers for Angel Tree distribution day. If you are interested in volunteering call 785-823-2251