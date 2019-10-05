Salina Woman Wins Las Vegas Lottery Prize

A Salina woman is among one of four Kansas Lottery loyalty players and their guests who are headed to Las Vegas after being selected in the Vegas Jewels promotion.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the four players entered their non-winning tickets from the Jewel 7s family into PlayOn® for their chance to win. The promotion ran from June 1, 2019 until September 30.

The four winners include:

Steve Waters of Hutchinson Jill Glidewell of Topeka Judy Thurston of Emporia Marcia Woods of Salina

As part of the prize package, winners will receive round trip airline tickets to Las Vegas, NV from Kansas City, MO, Manhattan, KS, Wichita, KS or Denver, CO. (Baggage Fees Not Included). Round trip private service transportation from the airport to hotel and return, three nights accommodations at The Venetian or Palazzo hotel in Las Vegas in a luxury king suite room (no view) or equivalent (Resort fees are included), all state and federal tax withholdings are paid. The lucky winners will also choose two of six experiential activities to do while in Las Vegas.

