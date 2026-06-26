Salina Woman Killed in Crash

A Salina woman was killed in a crash along Interstate 135 near McPherson Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Edward Gray of Salina was driving a BMW headed north on I 135. He attempted to pass another vehicle in the left lane, lost control and entered a ditch. The car continued down an embankment and struck a tree on the passenger side.

Gray suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital in McPherson. A passenger, 58-year-old Barbara Gray, was transported to the hospital in Mcpherson where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Both driver and passenger were buckled up.

The crash happened at 8:40 Thursday night along I 135 in the area of Pioneer Road about 7 miles north of McPherson.