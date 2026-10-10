Salina to Pink Out Again

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting access to timely, high-quality care.

Community members in Salina are being encouraged to show their support for breast cancer patients and survivors by participating in a local “Pink Out” on Tuesday, October 20.

The event, powered by Live Well Saline County, encourages all to wear pink as a visible sign of support for those affected by breast cancer.

According to the organization, breast cancer remains a significant health concern, with 1 in 8 women in the United States expected to develop breast cancer during their lifetime.

Organizers are inviting people throughout the community to take part simply by wearing pink on October 20. The goal is to raise awareness, honor breast cancer survivors and patients, and remind community members of the importance of cancer screenings.

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For more information about health and wellness resources in Saline County, visit livewellsalinecounty.com.