Salina Tech, Saint Francis Officially Sign Transfer Agreement

Officials and community members gathered Friday morning in North Salina to be part of a historic event. Ownership of the Saint Francis Ministries Otis Avenue Campus was officially transferred to Salina Area Technical College during a signing ceremony.

Founded in 1887, the historic campus was formerly the home of St. John’s Military School. Saint Francis assumed stewardship of it after the school closed in 2019.

Salina businessman Larry Britegam attended St. John’s Military School. He told KSAL News the legacy which was started at the school continues to live on.

Britegam says in 129 years the mission hasn’t changed. The goal is to help youth be the best they can be.

Saint Francis Ministries will remain in Salina, locating to offices on Ohio Street and continuing to maintain its large campus west of Salina.

The growth to a second campus will allow Salina Tech to expand opportunities for their students, including for the first time offering housing. Meanwhile, St. Francis will grow their West facility to help more children heal from emotional wounds, and potentially give them an opportunity to take courses at the technical college.

As part of the deal, the museum that houses the history of St. Johns Military School in Salina will remain on campus as a place for alumni and family to return, remember, and celebrate the SJMS legacy.

The changes to the St. Francis campus won’t be evident until the 2028-29 school year for Salina Area Technical College.