Salina Students Advance to State Civics Bee

Three students from Salina emerged on top at the 2026 National Civics Bee at Kansas State University Salina.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, his Saturday the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce hosted theThe National Civics Bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the National Civics Bee is an annual nonpartisan civics competition for middle schoolers that increases civic knowledge, skills, and disposition among young Americans, their families, and communities.

Students across the country submitted essays on issues in their communities, which were then reviewed by a distinguished panel of judges. Top students from north central Kansas were selected to compete in the Salina Area Chamber’s Regional Competition; an in-person, live event featuring two rounds of civics quiz questions followed by a Q&A in which students discussed their proposals for improving their communities. Finalists were:

1 st Place: Colin Burke from Salina South Middle School

2 nd Place: Zaida Correa-Vasquez from Salina South Middle School

3 rd Place: Gabe Rocha from Lakewood Middle School

The first-place winner received a $500 cash prize, second place received $250, and third place received $125.

All three will now advance to the state competition hosted by the Kansas Leadership Center, along with alternates Reagan Cheeks from Salina South and Ian Hall from Lakewood, in fourth and fifth place respectively.

The top state winners will receive various prizes, up to $1,000. The state’s first-place winner will earn a trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the National Championship in the Fall of 2026, where they can win a grand prize of a $100,000 contribution to a 529 plan. The second-place finalist will receive $25,000, and the third-place National finalist will receive$15,000.

“Each year, the National Civics Bee reminds us how much promise and talent exists in our communities in Kansas. Students step up with thoughtful solutions, bold ideas, and a willingness to participate—exactly the qualities our democracy and workforce need,” said Renee Duxler, president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber, “We’re proud to support a program that strengthens civic knowledge and skills for all young people and helps build the foundation for a stronger future.”

The judges for this year’s competition were: Rodney Denholm, Family Resource Management Extension Agent with KSU Research and Extension, Chloe Hawkins, Assistant Public Defender from the Salina Regional Public Defender Office, and Jacob Wood, City Manager for Salina. The top three finalists impressed the judges with their understanding of the community issue they wrote their essay on, as well as their poise in presenting their topic.

The Kansas Leadership Center will host the National Civics Bee Kansas State Finals on Saturday, June 27 in Wichita.

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For more information on the National Civics Bee visit:

https://civics.uschamberfoundation.org/national-civics-bee

Photos via Salina Area Chamber of Commerce