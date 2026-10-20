Salina Student Earns 4th at National Civics Bee

After first winning a local National Civics Bee competition in Salina, then winning the same competition at the state level local student Colin Burke secured 4th place at the prestigious National Civics Bee national competition.

Burke’s successful journey began at the local level with the Regional Salina Civics Bee, an event hosted by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. The local platform allowed Burke to share his civic ideas and showcase his understanding of community issues, earning him a spot as a Kansas State Civics Bee finalist before advancing to the national stage.

Central to Burke’s achievement was his competition essay, which focused on promoting teen wellness. His proposal highlighted a pressing issue impacting young people and local communities, demonstrating how civic engagement can directly address youth health and well-being.

The Chamber expressed pride in Burke’s national achievement, noting the excitement of seeing local youth take community-focused ideas all the way to a national platform.

“Congratulations, Colin, on this incredible accomplishment,” the organization shared, saying “we’re proud to have played a part in your Civics Bee journey and can’t wait to see what you accomplish next.”

Photos via Salina Area Chamber of Commerce / Burke family