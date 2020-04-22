Salina “STAY AT HOME: Save a Life Tour” Launches

Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Great Plains Manufacturing have teamed up for tickets to what the say is the most important event ever – the “STAY AT HOME: Save A Life Tour”.

According to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, they have created a limited-edition “STAY AT HOME: Save a Life Tour” ticket which is now available on its website for $10.

For each ticket purchased, Great Plains Manufacturing will match the donation up to $5,000. Both Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Great Plains Manufacturing will donate 100% of the proceeds to the Salina Area United Way’s COVID-19 Fund.

The Salina Area United Way COVID-19 Fund has granted over $67,000 to Central Kansas organizations who are providing individuals with food, shelter, utility, education and transportation assistance during the state of Kansas “Safer at Home Order.” While an incredible amount of assistance has been provided, the need still exists.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to help our community in a fun and positive way,” said Susan Trafton, General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Events Center. “While we miss hosting events, we know the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is through social distancing and staying at home.”

“Great Plain’s success is entirely due to our incredible employees and the strong communities we live in. As an Essential Industry, it has been a privilege to stay in business to do our part to support Agriculture and Construction during this difficult time. We are all in this fight against COVID-19 together. This is a creative way to be able to help the United Way assist those financially impacted due to the battle.” said Linda Salem, President and CEO of Great Plains Manufacturing.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from community businesses such as Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Great Plains Manufacturing,” said Claire Mullen, Executive Director of Salina Area United Way. “The work we are doing to raise funds for our North Central Kansas non-profits is so important. They can continue to provide services to our communities without having to worry about raising the funds themselves.”

The STAY AT HOME: Save a Life Tour tickets are available online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com. A .30 cent credit card processing fee will be added, but all other convenience fees have been waived.

All tickets will be mailed within 10 days of purchase. For information about the SAUW COVID-19 Relief Fund and for a list of organizations who have already received funds visit https://www.unitedwaysalina.org/covid-19