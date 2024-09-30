Salina Statue to be Restored

The replica of the Statue of Liberty sculpture in Oakdale Park will soon be removed for restoration. In collaboration, the Salina Arts & Humanities and Parks & Recreation Department of the City of Salina has identified local artist Rich Bergen to repair and restore the sculpture at his Salina studio.

According to the City, the sculpture will be removed in early October, and it will take six to eight weeks for restoration to be complete. In addition to the sculpture, the identifying plaque will also be removed for cleaning and repair. Necessary concrete work on the sculpture’s base will be completed during this time. Earlier this year, the limestone structure on which Liberty stands was cleaned before the restoration project could begin.

A Commitment to Care and Maintenance

The ever-growing public art collection is susceptible to harsh weather conditions, which can degrade even the most robust materials over time. The Community Art & Design (CAD) Committee, a mayor-appointed advisory board, has committed to the stewardship of the city’s public art collection. Members have been collecting evaluations of each public artwork to support the city departments that manage the collection. The Statue of Liberty was identified as a priority and is one of the older pieces in the public collection, as part of a nationwide project in the 1950s led by the Boy Scouts of America.

Photos via Salina Arts and Humanities