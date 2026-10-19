Salina Resident Ripped Off in Facebook Rental Scam

A Salina resident lost $1,080 in an a online rental scam after responding to a house-for-rent advertisement on Facebook.

According to the Salina Police Department, they the report Friday. The victim said they began communicating with an unknown person via Facebook about renting a house in Salina, with the rental arrangement beginning October 14th.

The victim initially sent $80 for an application fee, followed by payments of $300 and $700 for rent, for a total loss of $1,080.

The victim had never physically visited the residence and had not been given a phone number or address for the property owner.

After identifying the company that owned the property, the victim contacted the company and learned the house had not been advertised for rent.

The Salina Police Department is reminding residents to use caution when responding to online rental advertisements and to avoid sending money electronically to unverified individuals.

Police also advise prospective renters to physically inspect a property before committing to a rental, research the company or person offering the property, and avoid providing personal information until they have verified who they are dealing with.