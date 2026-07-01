Salina Regional Recognized For Stroke Care

Salina Regional Health Center has been recognized for its stroke care.

The hospital in Salina has received two American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards demonstrating a commitment to following up-to-date, research based guidelines for treatment of stroke – helping save lives, support recovery and reduce hospital readmissions.

According to Salina Regional, they were recognized with the Get with the Guidelines– Rural Stroke Gold award and the Get with the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.

“These achievements take tremendous teamwork from people all throughout our health care delivery system,” said Joel Phelps, President and CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “Stroke is a very time-sensitive diagnosis, and we are proud that we have received the highest award to meet stroke patient needs. Our efforts are aimed at providing stroke patients with excellent, emergent care. These latest advancements have been proven to improve patient outcomes.”

Stroke is the No. 4 cause of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association’s 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report. Studies show patients can experience better outcomes when care teams consistently follow evidence-based treatment guidelines.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest science-backed guidelines. As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines programs, Salina Regional Health Center qualified for the awards by demonstrating a sustained commitment to improving the quality of stroke and cardiovascular care.

“These awards reflect Salina Regional Health Center’s commitment to caring for people in their community who need stroke and cardiovascular care,” said Karen E. Joynt Maddox, M.D., MPH, chair of the American Heart Association Quality Oversight Committee. “By following the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols, Salina Regional can help advance our shared vision of better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for patients, families and health care systems.”