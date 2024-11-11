Salina Recognizes Veterans

Unity, honor, sacrifice and passion is what drove U.S. military veterans who served our nation.

On a beautiful Monday morning, the annual Salina Veterans Day Ceremony was held at the Salina-Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park. A crowd gathered to honor and salute to veterans who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country. Master Sgt. David Medina Jr. gave remarks and described the importance of Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day is an appropriate time to show your appreciation to Veterans, friends and family. We celebrate and honor Americas veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. It is a time to pay our respects to those who have served. In this day we stand united in respect to our veterans. Thankfully, our nation has been blessed to have strong men and women with exceptional courage. People willing to stand in the gap and defend America, whenever Lady Liberty is threatened. ” said Medina.

According to Master Sgt. Median, originally called “Armistice Day” began as an occasion to reflect upon the heroism of those who passed away in service. Armistice Day celebrates an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations on November 11, 1918. in 1954 Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day, in order to recognize veterans who have served in wars.

Veteran Barry Bogart, attended the ceremony and told KSAL News his experience of when he served. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Barry-Bogart.mp3

Cornerstone Elementary First Graders recited the Declaration of Independence and received a huge round of applause.

_ _ _

Veterans of Foreign Wars are one of many ways you can volunteer and help veterans. You can visit the organization on 1108 W. Crawford, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-noon. To call: 785-825-4909. For more information go to https://vfw1432.org/di/vfw/v2/default.asp?nid=1.

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than one self.” – Joseph Campbell